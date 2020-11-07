Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Q2FY21 revenues grew 13.5% YoY to Rs 3820 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3567 crore) vs. Rs 3367 crore in Q2FY20. US sales grew a robust 18% YoY to Rs 1709 crore. Domestic formulations grew 11.2% YoY to Rs 1087 crore. Wellness segment grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 335 crore. Emerging markets grew 7.9% YoY to Rs 236 crore. API segment grew 52.2% YoY to Rs 160 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 402 bps YoY to 22.6% (I-direct estimate: 20.7%) due to lower employee & other expenses. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 38.0% YoY to Rs 863 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 740 crore). Adjusting for exceptional items PAT grew 82.3% YoY to Rs 578 crore (I-direct estimates: Rs 400 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower interest cost.

Outlook

We arrive at our TP of Rs 555 based on 22x FY23E EPS of Rs 25.2.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.