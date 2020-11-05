172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cadila-healthcare-target-of-rs-530-sharekhan-6071331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare: target of Rs 530: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cadila Healthcare recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila Healthcare Limited (Cadila) reported strong results for the quarter with numbers ahead of estimates. Solid presence in the chronic and sub-chronic segments (which are the key growth drivers for Indian pharmaceutical markets) and an improving outlook for the acute segment provide ample growth visibility for India business. Easing pricing pressures, sturdy new product pipeline, and ramp up in the recent product launches would be key growth drivers going ahead for the US business. Strong growth prospects, sturdy balance sheet, and healthy return ratios would support multiple re-ratings.



Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 530.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Recommendations #Sharekhan

