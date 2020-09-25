172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cadila-healthcare-target-of-rs-460-motilal-oswal-5659001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cadila Healthcare recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cadila Healthcare


CDH delivered in-line performance for 1QFY21. The decline in domestic formulation (DF) and consumer healthcare was more than offset by lower operating cost. This resulted in 20%/26% YoY EBITDA/PAT growth v/s 4% YoY revenue growth. CDH is progressing well to build Injectable/vaccine/biosimilars as additional levers of growth for the next 2-3 years. - We have raised our earnings estimates for FY21/FY22E by 10%/9% to reflect better operating leverage/growth outlook for DF. We continue to value CDH at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR460. We remain positive on CDH due to robust ANDA pipeline (including injectables/transdermals), renewed strategy in DF and completion of remediation measures at Moraiya. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We continue to value CDH at 21x (in line with its 3-year average) 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR460. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

