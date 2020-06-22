Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cadila Healthcare

CDH is on track to implement a two-pronged strategy: a) renew focus in DF by regrouping it into the Mass and Specialty segments and b) differentiated launches in US Generics. - We maintain our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22E and continue to value CDH at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR420. We remain positive on CDH on account of better prospects in DF (encouraged by changed strategy), a healthy ANDA pipeline (including injectables and transdermals) in the US market, and regulatory works at Moraiya nearing completion. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We continue to value CDH at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR420. Maintain Buy.



