App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated June 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cadila Healthcare


CDH is on track to implement a two-pronged strategy: a) renew focus in DF by regrouping it into the Mass and Specialty segments and b) differentiated launches in US Generics. - We maintain our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22E and continue to value CDH at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR420. We remain positive on CDH on account of better prospects in DF (encouraged by changed strategy), a healthy ANDA pipeline (including injectables and transdermals) in the US market, and regulatory works at Moraiya nearing completion. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We continue to value CDH at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR420. Maintain Buy.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Centre praises BMC for COVID-19 growth-rate dip in Dharavi

Centre praises BMC for COVID-19 growth-rate dip in Dharavi

Gold hits one-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

Gold hits one-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.