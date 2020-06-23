Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Q4 revenues stayed flat YoY at Rs 3752 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 4099 crore) due to high base of AndroGel AG and Covid-19 related disruptions. Consolidation of Craft portfolio in wellness segment, which grew 21.8% YoY to Rs 490 crore was offset by 17.1% YoY fall in Emerging markets to Rs 172 crore. US sales fell 1.9% YoY to Rs 1761 crore. Domestic formulations also de-grew 1.1% YoY to Rs 892 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 36 bps YoY to 21.1% (I-direct estimate: 19.5%) as higher gross margins were offset by increase in employee and other expenses. Subsequently, EBITDA de-grew 1.1% YoY to Rs 791.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 799.4 crore). Adjusted PAT de-grew 5.8% YoY to Rs 433.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 467.2 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to higher depreciation.

Outlook

Overall, the balance sheet reduction, Moraiya warning letter resolution and US base business performance in tough times are some important aspects to watch. We arrive at our target price of Rs 420 based on 20x FY22E EPS of Rs 20.9.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

