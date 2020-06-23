App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Q4 revenues stayed flat YoY at Rs 3752 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 4099 crore) due to high base of AndroGel AG and Covid-19 related disruptions. Consolidation of Craft portfolio in wellness segment, which grew 21.8% YoY to Rs 490 crore was offset by 17.1% YoY fall in Emerging markets to Rs 172 crore. US sales fell 1.9% YoY to Rs 1761 crore. Domestic formulations also de-grew 1.1% YoY to Rs 892 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 36 bps YoY to 21.1% (I-direct estimate: 19.5%) as higher gross margins were offset by increase in employee and other expenses. Subsequently, EBITDA de-grew 1.1% YoY to Rs 791.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 799.4 crore). Adjusted PAT de-grew 5.8% YoY to Rs 433.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 467.2 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to higher depreciation.



Outlook


Overall, the balance sheet reduction, Moraiya warning letter resolution and US base business performance in tough times are some important aspects to watch. We arrive at our target price of Rs 420 based on 20x FY22E EPS of Rs 20.9.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wealth of Serum's Poonawalla grows fastest in India during coronavirus pandemic: Hurun Research

Wealth of Serum's Poonawalla grows fastest in India during coronavirus pandemic: Hurun Research

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to coronavirus

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to coronavirus

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.