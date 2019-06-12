App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Health; target of Rs 345: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cadila Health has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cadila Health


Sales at INR37.3b (our est. INR34.9b) were up 15% YoY, largely led by the addition of the Consumer Wellness business (sales at INR4b v/s INR1.3b YoY). US sales at INR18b were up 9.3% YoY. EM formulation sales grew 7% YoY to INR2b. Animal Health business grew 11% YoY to INR1.3b. India sales were muted, growing 2% YoY to INR9b for the quarter. Gross margin stood at 62.9% and contracted 380bp YoY on high base of past year. EBITDA margin at 21.4%, contracted 540bp YoY, largely due to change in product mix and higher other expenses as % of sales (+130bp YoY). Absolute EBITDA at INR8b (our est. INR7.2b) was down 8% YoY. PAT came in at INR4.6b (our est. INR3.9b), down 24% YoY. In FY19, sales/EBITDA/PAT stood at INR131b/INR30b/INR18.7b up 10%/5%/4% YoY.


Outlook


We value Cadila at a revised P/E multiple of 18x 12M forward earnings to factor increased competition in US generics and gradual downtrend in long term growth rate of domestic formulation industry. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of 345.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Buy #Cadila Health #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.