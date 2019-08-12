Buy Cadila Health; target of Rs 275: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cadila Health

1QFY20 sales at INR35b (v/s est. of INR36.6b) were up 20.8% YoY, largely led by the Consumer Wellness business (sales at INR6b YoY v/s INR1.4b last year). US sales at INR13.7b (40% of sales) were up 11.2% YoY. India formulations grew 6.2% YoY to INR9.5b (28% of sales). EM formulation sales grew 12.3% YoY to INR2.2b. Growth was mainly dragged by Europe formulations (INR474m, -23.4% YoY), API business (INR692m,-36.8% YoY) and Animal Health business (INR1.2b,- 3.6% YoY).

Outlook

We cut our EPS estimate by 7%/6% for FY20/FY21 to factor in the impact of regulatory issues at Moraiya and increased competition in select products for the US market. We continue to value CDH at 15x 12M forward earnings to arrive at PT of INR275 (prior: INR290).

