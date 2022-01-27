MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Burger King India; target of Rs 220: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Burger King India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated January 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Burger King India


    Burger King reported encouraging performance with ADS recovery at 104% over FY20 ADS (Dec21 ADS at 111%). Recovery in Delivery ADS sustained its momentum at 160% (Dec21 at 166%), while 78% recovery in Dine-in ADS (Dec21 at 86%) remains a positive. With opening up of markets, management expects Dine-in share to revert back to pre-pandemic ratio of 65% in FY23. FastTrack launch of BK Café during 3Q22 (opened 18 stores) will increase occasions to breakfast and non-peak hours. BK App based delivery ecosystem continues to strengthen with 2.35mn cumulative installs (422k MAUs), 41% QoQ grown in app sales and own fleet of 177 e-delivery bikes.


    Outlook


    We expect turnaround in FY24 and tweak our estimates/DCF based target price of Rs220 (Rs241 earlier).


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Burger King India was quoting at Rs 130.50, down Rs 2.50, or 1.88 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 133.25 and an intraday low of Rs 129.40.

    It was trading with volumes of 106,723 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 140,349 shares, a decrease of -23.96 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.04 percent or Rs 0.05 at Rs 133.00.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 189.95 and 52-week low Rs 126.15 on 02 August, 2021 and 05 May, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 31.3 percent below its 52-week high and 3.45 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,014.49 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Burger King India #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.