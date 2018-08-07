App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BSE; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on BSE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated 03 Aug 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE


BSE’s 1QFY19 consol. revenue grew 8% YoY to INR1.19b, below our estimate of INR1.21b, led by (i) a 14% YoY decline in transaction charges because of depreciation in small and midcap equities and (ii) lower book-building charges due to lower new issues. EBITDA margin of 16.3% missed our estimate by 170bp due to the revenue miss; expenditure was in line with our estimate on an absolute basis.


Outlook


We value BSE on an SOTP basis, ascribing value to [1] core operations ex-cash income (INR400/share), [2] implied value from CDSL’s market price @20% holding company discount (INR100/share), [3] owned unencumbered cash (INR290/share) and [4] float income from encumbered/margin money (INR160/share). Our target price of INR950 implies a 15% upside. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:57 pm

tags #BSE #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

