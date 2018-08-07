Buy BSE; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

BSE’s 1QFY19 consol. revenue grew 8% YoY to INR1.19b, below our estimate of INR1.21b, led by (i) a 14% YoY decline in transaction charges because of depreciation in small and midcap equities and (ii) lower book-building charges due to lower new issues. EBITDA margin of 16.3% missed our estimate by 170bp due to the revenue miss; expenditure was in line with our estimate on an absolute basis.

Outlook

We value BSE on an SOTP basis, ascribing value to [1] core operations ex-cash income (INR400/share), [2] implied value from CDSL’s market price @20% holding company discount (INR100/share), [3] owned unencumbered cash (INR290/share) and [4] float income from encumbered/margin money (INR160/share). Our target price of INR950 implies a 15% upside. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.