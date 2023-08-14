Buy BSE; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

BSE reported a PAT of INR4.4b (including gain from CDSL stake sale) in 1QFY24. Adjusted PAT (excl. CDSL stake sale) was in line with our expectation, up 92% YoY. PBT before exceptional item came in 7.5% above our expectation due to higher-than-expected investment income. The contribution to the liquidity enhancement scheme in 1QFY24 was INR18m (vs. our estimate of NIL). During the quarter, BSE divested 5% stake in CDSL with profit amounting to INR4.06b (shown as an exceptional item) and tax of INR391m was recognized on the same. Considering this, the Board has approved 3.39% share buyback via tender route. BSE had re-launched derivative contracts on Sensex and Bankex in May’23. It is witnessing healthy traction from market participants. BSE charges INR500 per INR10m of premium turnover. This is likely to change once BSE gains sustainable momentum in the overall equity derivatives volume.

Outlook

We have factored in revenue from the equity derivatives segment at the current transaction charges for our estimates. However, given a decent probability that the transaction charges would be raised, we have built in valuation of incremental PAT at charges equivalent to the peer for arriving at our TP. Reiterate Neutral with an SoTP-based, one-year TP of INR850.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BSE - 10 -08 - 2023 - moti