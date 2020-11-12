Buy BSE; target of Rs 680: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities research report on BSE

We maintain BUY on BSE based on better-than-expected revenue and operational performance. Revenue growth of 21.5/15.2% QoQ/YoY was led by improvement in core revenue (cash transaction +51.8% QoQ) and higher listing fee (+20.7% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved to 17.8% vs. -7.8% QoQ (highest in the past nine quarters) due to the rise in revenue and a decline in fixed cost (-7.2% QoQ). The StAR MF platform witnessed strong growth (+67% YoY), but the fall in realisation impacted revenue in 2Q, which should normalise from 3Q onwards. BSE cash market share declined to 5.9% (-80bps YoY) despite the jump in volumes. It is trying to build the derivative volume again, the market share of which is currently at 4%. The revival of derivatives volume on BSE, smart order routing, and interoperability are key triggers to transaction revenue (market share gain).

Outlook

New initiatives like insurance platform, spot exchange and INX are promising but do not provide revenue visibility in the near term. We arrive at an SoTP-based target price of Rs 680 by assigning 10x multiple to core Sep-22E PAT (Rs 125/share), Rs 160/share for the CDSL stake (25% discount) and adding net cash excluding SGF and clearing cash (Rs 395/share). BSE has net cash of Rs 17.8bn (~79% of market cap) and a dividend yield of ~5%, which limits downside. The stock is trading at a P/E of 12.0/10.3x FY21/22EEPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.