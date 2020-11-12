PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BSE; target of Rs 680: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on BSE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Broker Research

HDFC Securities research report on BSE


We maintain BUY on BSE based on better-than-expected revenue and operational performance. Revenue growth of 21.5/15.2% QoQ/YoY was led by improvement in core revenue (cash transaction +51.8% QoQ) and higher listing fee (+20.7% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved to 17.8% vs. -7.8% QoQ (highest in the past nine quarters) due to the rise in revenue and a decline in fixed cost (-7.2% QoQ). The StAR MF platform witnessed strong growth (+67% YoY), but the fall in realisation impacted revenue in 2Q, which should normalise from 3Q onwards. BSE cash market share declined to 5.9% (-80bps YoY) despite the jump in volumes. It is trying to build the derivative volume again, the market share of which is currently at 4%. The revival of derivatives volume on BSE, smart order routing, and interoperability are key triggers to transaction revenue (market share gain).


Outlook


New initiatives like insurance platform, spot exchange and INX are promising but do not provide revenue visibility in the near term. We arrive at an SoTP-based target price of Rs 680 by assigning 10x multiple to core Sep-22E PAT (Rs 125/share), Rs 160/share for the CDSL stake (25% discount) and adding net cash excluding SGF and clearing cash (Rs 395/share). BSE has net cash of Rs 17.8bn (~79% of market cap) and a dividend yield of ~5%, which limits downside. The stock is trading at a P/E of 12.0/10.3x FY21/22EEPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #BSE #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.