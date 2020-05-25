Buy BSE; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on BSE

BSE’s 4QFY20 reported revenue and profitability was operationally in line. While management’s outlook on Star MF remains confident, realizations should come under pressure given the sharp cut in transaction fees. Success of the liquidity enhancement scheme in equity and derivatives segment is a key monitorable. While the announced additional income streams could be small currently, some of them have the potential of presenting meaningful opportunity over the long term. Our EPS estimates over FY20-22E remain largely unchanged. Reiterate Buy.

Outlook

Our SOTP fair valuation of BSE ascribes value to (i) core operations ex-cash income (INR 75/share), (ii) implied value from CDSL’s market price at holding company discount (INR 75/share), (iii) cash (INR340/share) and (iv) float income from encumbered/margin money (INR140/share). Our TP of INR630 implies a 45% upside.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.