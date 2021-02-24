Buy Britannia; target of Rs 4120: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia

The management's efforts in the last few years on a) expanding distribution, especially direct reach which is now at 2.3m outlets (next only to HUVR) while its total reach is now the best for any listed Food company and is nearing Parle among unlisted ones; b) boosting R&D capabilities, after setting up a new R&D center five years ago; c) successful implementation of its low unit packs strategy, leading to consistently strong growth in the hinterland; d) consistent cost rationalization, which is essential in a low gross margin category like Foods; e) continued investments in boosting overall and regional manufacturing capabilities (including the ongoing INR15b on its mega facility in Ranjangaon); and f) its new regional strategy (similar to HUVR's highly successful WIMI strategy) is resulting in consistently widening moats over peers in Biscuits (market leadership has extended for 37 quarters now) and in the broader USD40b Food category where BRIT made an impressive initial foray in FY20.

Outlook

Immense structural opportunity, remarkable track record, RoEs of over 40% superior to most consumer peers, and an attractive risk-reward ratio on FY23E earnings, after its recent underperformance, leads us to upgrade BRIT to a Buy. Our TP of INR4,120 (based on 45x FY23E EPS) implies an upside of 24% from its CMP.

