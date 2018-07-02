App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 6580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6580 in its research report dated June 29, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Britannia Industries


We recently interacted with Mr. Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries (Britannia). Key takeaways: (i) growth of industry has accelerated by more than 250bps; (ii) Britannia is gearing to become a total foods company; (iii) with Ranjangaon facility becoming partially operational in H1FY19, the company’s dependency on external vendors will dip & enhance pricing power; (iv) croissants (we tasted the imported Chipita product) & breakfast options are slated to be launched by November 2018; (v) innovations likely to contribute ~5% of revenue (same as FY18); and (vi) post Nepal entry, Britannia is exploring markets in MENA. Entry in new categories & geographies as well as premiumisation will benefit the company.


Outlook
Britannia remains among our top picks (despite rallying >65%+ in the past 52 weeks). Maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:27 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

