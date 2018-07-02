Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 6580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Britannia Industries

We recently interacted with Mr. Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries (Britannia). Key takeaways: (i) growth of industry has accelerated by more than 250bps; (ii) Britannia is gearing to become a total foods company; (iii) with Ranjangaon facility becoming partially operational in H1FY19, the company’s dependency on external vendors will dip & enhance pricing power; (iv) croissants (we tasted the imported Chipita product) & breakfast options are slated to be launched by November 2018; (v) innovations likely to contribute ~5% of revenue (same as FY18); and (vi) post Nepal entry, Britannia is exploring markets in MENA. Entry in new categories & geographies as well as premiumisation will benefit the company.

Outlook

Britannia remains among our top picks (despite rallying >65%+ in the past 52 weeks). Maintain ‘BUY’.

