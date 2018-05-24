Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 6360: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries’ (Britannia) Q4FY18 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 13.1%, 28.9% and 24.8% YoY, respectively, came in line with estimates. Overall volumes jumped ~11-12% YoY on investments in brands and widening distribution network via sharpened focus on direct reach and rural & weak markets. With raw material prices perking up, gross margin expanded tad 19bps YoY; however, cost rationalisation (~INR2.25bn in FY18) led to EBITDA margin jumping 192bps YoY.

Outlook

Robust & vast product pipeline, entry in new categories, deepening penetration and investments in brands are envisaged to help Britannia outperform the industry. Its strategy to enhance direct distribution coupled with push in rural and weaker states is likely to drive growth and sustain market share gains. Hence, we revise our TP to INR6,360. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 43.1x FY20E EPS.

