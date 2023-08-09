Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5550: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia’s FY23 Annual Report showcases its 10-year journey under Varun Berry, with Company seeing 10% sales CAGR which, bolstered by strategic actions for controlling costs, has aided a 21% earnings CAGR. Amid accelerated packaged-food adoption, Britannia has enhanced capex thrust (which, albeit, has a bearing on asset turns; but we see positive effect on Company margin and competitive positioning). Exposure to promoter group company so far has been limited. Post the weaker-than-expected Q1FY24 results (sales/earnings growth at 8%/36% was 4%/3% below our estimate), we revise down our earnings estimates by 2-3%. Q1FY24 results suggest Management thrust on building margin over volume.

Outlook

We now see FY23-26E sales/EPS CAGR at 10%/15%, respectively. We retain BUY, with new Jun-24E TP of Rs5,550, on 50x PER.

