English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 08, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries

    Q4FY23 numbers of Britannia Industries (Britannia) were excellent with revenue growing by 13%, while gross margins and OPM expanded by 688 bps and 442 bps y-o-y respectively, to 44.9% and 19.9% (beating our as well street expectation of ~17-17.5%).. Biscuit volume growth would improve in FY2024 from low single digits in FY2023 led by relevant pricing actions. Non-biscuit portfolio is growing at 1.5x the biscuit portfolio. Prices of some key inputs such as palm oil and packaging material have moderated. This along with benefit from forward contracts in flour will help gross margins to remain stable in the coming quarters. OPM to remain at high teens in the coming years.

    Outlook

    Britannia trades at 49x/42x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 5,500.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Britannia Industries - 07 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 8, 2023 02:03 pm