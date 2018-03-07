Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5300: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia will launch 50 products by FY19 and step up intensity in adjacent categories to become a total food company. We continue to like the snacking space given its higher growth, but more importantly we are comfortable with the way the management is steering Britannia.

Outlook

We upgrade to BUY with TP of Rs 5,300 based on forward P/E of 42x. We justify a higher-than-usual target P/E given the 20% EPS CAGR over FY17-20E.

