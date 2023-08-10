Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5110: Axis Securities

Buy

BRIT Q1FY24 Results were below our estimates on account of flat volume growth and lower-than-expected gross and EBITDA margins expansion. Moreover, competition intensified amidst the lower raw material prices. However, the management has guided volume recovery in FY24 on account of rural expansion, increase grammage, and price cuts. EBITDA margins are likely to remain at the current level and the management does not expect meaningful recovery owing to price cuts along with higher ad-spends and increased start-up costs on account of continued capacity expansion in the company’s existing plants (Ranjangaon – Dairy expansion, Bihar and Orissa) • Though Q1FY24 results were below our estimates, we believe the worst is behind for the company as 1) Raw material prices of palm and packaging costs are in a downward trajectory (though they are still firm for wheat and sugar prices), 2) Ruralled distribution expansion and focused approached in Hindi belt region is expected to help the company gain market share, and 3) Rural revival is expected in the coming quarters, supporting recovery. Moreover, BRIT’s long-term prospects remain strong as the management has a proven execution track record, robust portfolio planning through NPD in core and adjacencies, and a focus on continued distribution expansion in direct as well as rural markets.

Based on the above thesis, we estimate Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/12%/13% over FY23-26E and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP to Rs 5,110/share vs. the TP of Rs 5,300/share earlier. The revised TP implies an upside of 10% from the CMP.

