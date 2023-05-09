Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5094: KR Choksey

accumulate

KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries

BRIT reported revenue of INR 40,232 mn (+13.3% YoY/ -4.1% QoQ). For FY23, revenue was INR 1,63,006 mn (+15.3% YoY). The revenue growth for the quarter was backed by significant distribution gains. EBITDA for the quarter was INR 8,009 mn (+45.7% YoY/ -2.0% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved by 442 bps YoY/ 43 bps QoQ to 19.9%. For FY23, EBITDA was INR 28,309 mn (+28.6% YoY) while EBITDA margin improved by 179 bps YoY to 17.4%. Reported PAT for the quarter was INR 5,587 mn (+47.1% YoY/ -40.1% QoQ). The quarterly decline is due to an exceptional gain that was reported in Q3FY23. Adj. PAT growth was 47.1% YoY/ 0.3% QoQ. For FY23, Adj. PAT improved by 27.6% YoY.



Outlook

We apply a P/E multiple of 48.3x to the FY25E EPS of INR 105.4 and arrive at the target price of INR 5,094 per share (unchanged); an upside of 10.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Britannia Industries.

