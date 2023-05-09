English
    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5094: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 5094 in its research report date May 08, 2023.

    May 09, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    accumulate

    KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries

    BRIT reported revenue of INR 40,232 mn (+13.3% YoY/ -4.1% QoQ). For FY23, revenue was INR 1,63,006 mn (+15.3% YoY). The revenue growth for the quarter was backed by significant distribution gains. EBITDA for the quarter was INR 8,009 mn (+45.7% YoY/ -2.0% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved by 442 bps YoY/ 43 bps QoQ to 19.9%. For FY23, EBITDA was INR 28,309 mn (+28.6% YoY) while EBITDA margin improved by 179 bps YoY to 17.4%. Reported PAT for the quarter was INR 5,587 mn (+47.1% YoY/ -40.1% QoQ). The quarterly decline is due to an exceptional gain that was reported in Q3FY23. Adj. PAT growth was 47.1% YoY/ 0.3% QoQ. For FY23, Adj. PAT improved by 27.6% YoY.


    Outlook

    We apply a P/E multiple of 48.3x to the FY25E EPS of INR 105.4 and arrive at the target price of INR 5,094 per share (unchanged); an upside of 10.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Britannia Industries.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 9, 2023 02:25 pm