Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4279: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4279 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries


We are Cutting FY21/22/23E EPS by 5.9/6.8/7.5% despite EBIDTA change by -1/2.7/1% due to higher interest burden (proposed bonus debentures of Rs10bn) and Rs28.4bn dividend payout for FY20/FY21. We believe best quarter is behind and impact of unlocking and pantry destocking has started softening growth rates. Long term outlook remains intact led by innovations, affordable packs/pricing (biscuits–Rs5/10 in premium brands), direct distribution reach (3x since 2014), success in non- biscuits segments (Cake, Cream wafers, salted snacks, milkshakes – 19% sales CAGR over FY20-23), cost efficiency programs (Rs2.5bn/1.5-2% of sales) and high growth in Hindi heartland (1.2-2.5x). We estimate EBIDTA CAGR of 19% and PAT CAGR of 13.8% due to lower other income and higher interest. FCF/Adj PAT at 63% (38.5% in FY18) is rising, although its lower than 83% for NEST, largest foods player.


Outlook


We cut target price from Rs4316 (SOTP based on 46xSept22 EPS) to Rs4279 (46xFY23 EPS). BRIT at 41.4xDec22 consol EPS trades at 22% discount to NEST. Retain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

