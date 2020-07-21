Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries

Q1FY2020 numbers were strong with revenues growing 26% and OPM stable at 21% (up 634 bps). PAT surged 110% led by strong operating performance, higher other income and lower tax incidence. Hindi-speaking belt performed well with double-digit revenue growth. Adjacent categories (including rusk, bread and cheese) clocked double-digit revenue growth and higher profitability. Sustained demand from in-house consumption and large shift towards branded products and better growth in the rural markets will help Britannia to maintain growth momentum. We have raised earnings estimates by 5% and 4%, respectively, for FY2021 and FY2022 to factor a strong improvement in OPM.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 4,200.







