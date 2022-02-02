Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4139: Prabhudas Lilladher

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

We upgrade BRIT to BUY (accumulate earlier) even as we cut FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 1.6%/4.2%/2.6%. This follows as 10% price increase (by 4Q end) might not be sufficient to fully pass on +20% input cost inflation. Although worst seems over, margin recovery might extend beyond 4Q22. We believe growth outlook has improved given 5% 3Q volume growth in a challenging scenario (4-5% impact of grammage reduction in 65% of portfolio) and success of new launches like Potazos, Bilk Bikis (Atta), Layered cake, Chocolush, Goodday re-launch and higher probability of pan India launch of Treat Croissant. Long term growth drivers are sustaining momentum with 1) 26k rural preferred dealers 2) 2.19mn direct reach 3) 1.3x growth in focus states 4) 2x share gain in rural India v/s urban 5) sustained gains from cost efficiency program in Manufacturing, distribution and procurement and 6) Improved visibility of salability in Dairy, salted snacks, croissants etc.

Outlook

We estimate 12.1% CAGR in sales and 20.6% CAGR in PAT over FY22-24 on margin recovery from current lows. We roll over to 46xDec23 EPS thereby arriving at a target price of Rs4,139 (Rs4093 based on 46xSept23 earlier) as ROE/ROCE and Dividend payout of 58%, 53% and +80% provide support. Upgrade to Buy.

At 16:00 hrs Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,626.65, down Rs 29.80, or 0.81 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,675.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,603.60.

It was trading with volumes of 5,606 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,955 shares, a decrease of -29.53 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.44 percent or Rs 121.55 at Rs 3,656.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,152.05 and 52-week low Rs 3,317.90 on 14 September, 2021 and 22 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.65 percent below its 52-week high and 9.31 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 87,354.50 crore.

