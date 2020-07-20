Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4097: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia’s revenue, EBITDA and APAT were ahead of our estimate. Domestic volume growth at 21.5% was a beat. The company has reported highest revenue growth and margins at least in past 10 years. With ramp up in production, strong supply chain and distribution initiatives and focused marketing campaigns, the company was able to post unprecedented revenue growth. New product launches and innovations continues to remain the company’s focus. We believe its strategy to grow and improve profitability by increasing in-house manufacturing, launching new value-added products, and controlling operational overheads are likely to yield results.

Outlook

We have upward revised our FY21E and FY22E EPS estimate to Rs 81.2 and Rs 82.2 respectively. We value the stock at 50x FY22E EPS, to arrive at a TP of Rs 4,097. Maintain Buy (Buy on dips).







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.