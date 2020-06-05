Buy Britannia Industries target of Rs 4060: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries (Britannia) posted resilient performance in Q4FY2020 with revenues growing by 2.5% and stable OPM at 15.8%. PAT grew by 27% mainly on account of lower tax incidence. The company witnessed a strong growth of 20% and 28% in April and May due to incremental demand. Inflation in input prices is moderating and would support the profitability in the near term. In the post COVID-19 phase, we believe there will be a large shift towards strong brands, especially in food categories, which will help Britannia further improve its market share in the near to medium term. We have increased our earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022 to factor in strong growth in the lockdown period and likely expansion in margins due to moderating raw material prices.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 4,060.



