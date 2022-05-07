English
    Buy Britannia Industries: target of Rs 4000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


    Britannia posted strong all-round performance in Q4FY2022 amid tough environment due to slowing demand and rising input prices. Domestic volume growth sustained at mid-single digits. OPM came at 15.5% better than expectations. Company gained market share of 80 bps in last two years to 40% in the core biscuit categories. It is focusing on gaining further share with defined strategies in key markets. Adjacencies and International business to scale-up and will add to topline. Raw material inflation stood at 20% and the company hiked prices by 10% and plans to further undertake calibrated price hikes in the form of grammage reduction and price increases in the coming months. The stock has underperformed the broader indices and trades at 46.0x/ 37.2x its FY2023E/24E earnings, which is at discount to its peers.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 4,000.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



