172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-britannia-industries-target-of-rs-3960-geojit-6004731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3960: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3960 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Britannia Industries


Britannia Industries Limited is a leading food-products company in India. The company sells various brands of confectionaries in India and globally. Revenue rose 11.0% YoY, led by higher sales of goods (~9% YoY), supported by higher demand from rural area. EBITDA grew 37.2% YoY, with EBITDA margin improving 380bps to 20.1%, owing to decline in raw material prices and lower advertisement and promotion expenses. Further, net profit surged 23.2% YoY to Rs. 499cr in Q2FY21. We remain positive on the stock on account of healthy volume growth, rising distribution network and new products launches. Separately, we believe there’ll be a smooth road ahead as lockdown has ended.


Outlook


Hence, we upgrade rating to BUY on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 3,960 based on 46x FY22E adj EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.