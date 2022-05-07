Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries
BRIT’s 4QFY22 result was ahead of our forecasts led by higher-than-expected volume growth of 4% YoY. This was particularly notable given that a majority of the effective 10% price hike during 4Q was backed by grammage reduction. Favorable forward contracts, utilization of lower-cost inventory, and lower ad-spends have played a major role in cushioning margins.
Outlook
We are optimistic on the longer term prospects of BRIT even as near-term challenges on margins remain and group ICDs need to be closely tracked. BRIT’s valuation at 39x FY24E is inexpensive for a business with ~50% ROE and healthy growth prospects. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,900.
