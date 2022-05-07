English
    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Britannia Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3900 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries


    BRIT’s 4QFY22 result was ahead of our forecasts led by higher-than-expected volume growth of 4% YoY. This was particularly notable given that a majority of the effective 10% price hike during 4Q was backed by grammage reduction. Favorable forward contracts, utilization of lower-cost inventory, and lower ad-spends have played a major role in cushioning margins.


    Outlook


    We are optimistic on the longer term prospects of BRIT even as near-term challenges on margins remain and group ICDs need to be closely tracked. BRIT’s valuation at 39x FY24E is inexpensive for a business with ~50% ROE and healthy growth prospects. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,900.
    What is your view on Britannia Industries?

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:32 pm
