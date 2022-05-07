Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3900: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries

BRIT’s 4QFY22 result was ahead of our forecasts led by higher-than-expected volume growth of 4% YoY. This was particularly notable given that a majority of the effective 10% price hike during 4Q was backed by grammage reduction. Favorable forward contracts, utilization of lower-cost inventory, and lower ad-spends have played a major role in cushioning margins.

We are optimistic on the longer term prospects of BRIT even as near-term challenges on margins remain and group ICDs need to be closely tracked. BRIT’s valuation at 39x FY24E is inexpensive for a business with ~50% ROE and healthy growth prospects. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,900.

