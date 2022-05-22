Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3890: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries Limited is a leading food-products company in India. The company sells various brands of confectionaries in India and globally. Q4FY22 sales was up 15.5% YoY to Rs. 3,508cr driven by volume growth. Britannia Industries Limited registered modest PAT growth of 4.3% in Q4FY22 reaching Rs. 380cr. EBITDA margin contracted by 90bps YoY to 15.7%, due to higher commodities prices. Inflationary pressure on input costs to weigh on company’s near-term performance. However, the efforts taken by management to handle the commodity price inflation will help to maintain profitability.



Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 3,890 based on 45x FY24E adj. EPS.

