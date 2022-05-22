English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3890: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3890 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Britannia Industries


    Britannia Industries Limited is a leading food-products company in India. The company sells various brands of confectionaries in India and globally. Q4FY22 sales was up 15.5% YoY to Rs. 3,508cr driven by volume growth. Britannia Industries Limited registered modest PAT growth of 4.3% in Q4FY22 reaching Rs. 380cr. EBITDA margin contracted by 90bps YoY to 15.7%, due to higher commodities prices. Inflationary pressure on input costs to weigh on company’s near-term performance. However, the efforts taken by management to handle the commodity price inflation will help to maintain profitability.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 3,890 based on 45x FY24E adj. EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Geojit #recommendation
    first published: May 22, 2022 06:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.