Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3782: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3782 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.
During FY15-20, Britannia has exhibited remarkable financial performance with Revenue/Net Profit CAGR of 8%/15% respectively. During FY20, the company experienced challenging business environment owing to economic slowdown which was exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic.
Outlook
In its Annual Report 2020, Britannia continues to focus on strengthening core brands, launching innovative products, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, investments in R&D and increasing distribution reach.
