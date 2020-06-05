Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3744: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Britannia Industries

Even as BRIT suffered revenue and PAT impact of 7-10% for 4QFY20 due to COVID, AMFY21 has shown 24% topline growth due to speedy action taken by the company to improve production, product availability and distribution efficiency. We believe BRIT will emerge stronger post COVID as strong brands, distribution, more in-house consumption and focus on product hygiene will enable sustain double digit sales growth. BRIT is in a sweet spot as benign input costs (RPO, Milk and Wheat) and strong volumes will enable 170bps margin expansion over FY20-22 despite higher cost of fright and other COVID related expenses.

Outlook

Retain BUY with SOTP based target price of Rs3744 (45xFY22 Standalone).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

