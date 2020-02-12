App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries target of Rs 3670: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3670 in its research report dated February 10, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


Britannia Industries’ (Britannia’s) net revenue grew by ~4% driven by a 2% volume growth and a 2% rise in realisations. Despite 3-4% inflation in raw material costs, the company saw gross margins dip by just 44 bps. OPM improved by 94 bps, led by operating efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives. New products/ categories continue to perform well and contributed close to a 2% revenue growth.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 45.6x and 38.7x its FY2021E and FY2022E earnings; we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 3,670.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

