you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3630: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3630 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research
Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries


Consol. sales grew 10.7% YoY to INR28.4b (our estimate: INR28.1b) in 3QFY19. Base business volume growth stood at 7% YoY (our estimate: 6% YoY). EBITDA increased 13.4% YoY to INR4.5b (our estimate: INR4.5b), while PAT grew 14.1% YoY to INR3b (our estimate: INR3b). Consol. gross margin expanded 260bp YoY to 41.3%. RM inflation was at 4%, with inflation in flour (9%) and refined palm oil (RPO; 10%) marginally offset by deflation in sugar and milk. EBITDA margin expansion was restricted to 40bp YoY to 15.9% (our estimate: 16.1%) due to higher other expenses (+180bp YoY to 21.3%) and staff costs (+50bp YoY to 4.1%).


Outlook


We maintain Buy with a TP of INR3,630 - 52x FY21E EPS, a 10% premium to three-year average, with EPS expected to grow faster (CAGR: 20.1%) over FY19-21 than over FY16-19 (12.1%).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

