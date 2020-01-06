Buy Britannia Industries target of Rs 3490: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries’ (Britannia’s) volumes are expected to continue growing by 2-3% (in line with H1FY2020) as a sustained rural slowdown affects overall category growth. Input costs inflation stood at 3% in Q2FY2020; sustained increase in sugar and wheat prices would drive up input cost inflation in Q4FY2020. We have reduced earnings estimates for FY2020 and FY2021 by 2.6% and 5.7%, respectively to factor in lower sales growth and rise in input prices.



Outlook

Focus on innovation, building up of new product categories and reducing costs will drive earnings in the near to medium term; maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 3,490.

