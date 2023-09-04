English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 745: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated August 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 04, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises

    Brigade Enterprises (BEL) is one of the leading property developers in South India. Its offerings include Grade-A commercial property, affordable to ultra-premium housing in real estate business and operational marquee hotel assets in hospitality segment. Given the healthy end user demand, strong launches, the company has reported a robust sales (resi & commercial) value CAGR of ~26% over FY19-23 to Rs 4107 crore.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on the company. We value BEL at SoTP basis to arrive at target price as Rs 745/share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Brigade Enterprises - 04 -09 - 2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 12:19 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!