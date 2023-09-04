Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 745: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises (BEL) is one of the leading property developers in South India. Its offerings include Grade-A commercial property, affordable to ultra-premium housing in real estate business and operational marquee hotel assets in hospitality segment. Given the healthy end user demand, strong launches, the company has reported a robust sales (resi & commercial) value CAGR of ~26% over FY19-23 to Rs 4107 crore.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the company. We value BEL at SoTP basis to arrive at target price as Rs 745/share.

