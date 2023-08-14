Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises (BEL) reported a steady quarter of bookings with presales of INR10b, up 22% YoY and 13% above our estimate. However, presales declined 33% QoQ due to absence of any new launches in 1QFY24. Pre-sales in 1QFY24 included sales of landowners’ area at INR1.4b. Excluding this, pre-sales were in line and nearly flat YoY. Sales volume (including landowners’ area) stood at 1.46msf, up 18% YoY but down 38% QoQ. Blended realization improved 4% YoY/9% QoQ to ~INR6,800/sqft. While BEL did not launch any new phase/project during the quarter, it has ~8msf of residential projects lined up to be launched over the next 12 months. This is likely to drive pre-sales growth in FY24.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged TP of INR720, implying an upside potential of 27%.

