Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 632: HDFC Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL) reported the highest-ever annual presales of 6.3msf (+35% YoY), valued at INR 41bn (+36% YoY). This was on the back of robust launches of 5.5msf (3.8msf in FY22), with 3.02msf launched in Q4FY23. Over 60% of the residential presales came from new launches in Q4FY23. In FY24, BEL plans to launch 7.5msf in the residential segment, with a GDV potential of INR 60bn, most of which will be launched in Q3/Q4FY24. 25% of these launches will be from the Mount Road Chennai project (i.e. TVS land). The average price hike stood at 7%, excluding newly-forayed plotted development presales. In terms of BD, BEL added INR 50bn worth of GDV with an area of 8.7msf. The retail segment saw healthy rental of INR 1.6bn (+60% YoY) with footfalls increasing by 106% YoY. The weighted average rental also increased by 13% YoY. Within the office segment, nonSEZ assets are all leased out with muted leasing in the SEZ assets i.e. WTC Chennai, Tech Garden and Financial Center, GIFT.



Outlook

Given BEL’s strong cash position of INR 17bn, a robust business development pipeline, and a healthy balance sheet, we remain constructive. We reiterate BUY, with an unchanged TP of INR 632/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Brigade Enterprises - 26 -05 - 2023 - hdfc