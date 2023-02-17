Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 632: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL) reported presales of 1.5msf (+40%/+28% YoY/QoQ), valued at INR 10bn (+48%/+27% YoY/QoQ), beating our estimate of INR 9bn. For 9MFY23, presales stood at INR 26bn (+31% YoY). For FY23, the company expects to clock total presales of INR 40bn on the back of 2.5msf of new launches planned for Q4FY23. The average realisation dropped sequentially by 1.3% on account of 0.4msf of plotted development presales and, on account of new phase launches of the same project, the realisation will remain affected in Q4FY23 and Q1FY24. BEL has a total of 1.4msf of plotted development in its land bank. In terms of BD, it has added INR 17bn worth of GDV (INR 2bn commercial and INR 15bn residential, both in Bengaluru) and an additional 75-acre land earmarked for mixed-use in 9MFY23. The hospitality segment is doing well again with all metrics above pre-COVID levels; the monetisation plan is back and BEL is in the preliminary stages of discussions with investors. The leasing segment is robust with 1msf leased in 9MFY23 and 1.44msf of the active pipeline. The segment is expected to receive an impetus with the implementation of the DESH bill. At full occupancy, the annual exit rental will be INR 7.5-8bn.



Outlook

Given BEL’s strong cash position of INR 19bn, a robust business development pipeline, and a healthy balance sheet, we remain constructive. We reiterate BUY, with an unchanged TP of INR 632/sh.

