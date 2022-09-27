English
    Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 595: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated August 27, 2022.

    September 27, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Brigade Enterprises


    FY22 was another challenging year for Brigade Enterprises’ (BRGD) with Covid impacting the leasing and hospitality segments in H1FY22. However, the company clocked a resilient performance with FY22 residential sales of 4.7msf worth Rs30.2bn (up 9% YoY in value terms) and also reduced its share of net debt by Rs9.0bn YoY to Rs17.5bn as of Mar’22 aided by a QIP fund raise of Rs5.0bn in Q1FY22. The company’s liquidity position is comfortable and we expect BRGD’s share of rental NOI to grow at 20% CAGR over FY22-25E to Rs6.8bn along with continued traction in residential sales and revival in hotels.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs595/share (earlier Rs573) as we roll forward to Mar’24 NAV.

    At 14:29 hrs Brigade Enterprises was quoting at Rs 499.60, up Rs 8.80, or 1.79 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 502.85 and an intraday low of Rs 487.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 3,133 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,370 shares, a decrease of -81.96 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.91 percent or Rs 25.35 at Rs 490.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 585.00 and 52-week low Rs 385.25 on 15 September, 2022 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 14.6 percent below its 52-week high and 29.68 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,519.10 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.