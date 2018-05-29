Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 346: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Brigade Enterprises
Brigade Enterprises’ (BEL) Q4FY18 net profit of INR184mn stood below our INR478mn estimate due to: (a) fewer projects reaching revenue recognition stage; and (b) INR115mn one-off expense. New sales at INR2.3bn (up 7% YoY, down 10% QoQ) were impacted by cancellations due to delays in approvals of some projects which were booked in pre-RERA period. Despite a muted Q4FY18, we expect BEL’s operations to strengthen going ahead, led by planned new launches (~11.6msf) over next few years. A strong Bengaluru market, strong office space leasing and steady traction in its leasing and hospitality portfolios are key positives.
Outlook
We maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR346 (INR362 earlier).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.