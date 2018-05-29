App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 346: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises’ (BEL) Q4FY18 net profit of INR184mn stood below our INR478mn estimate due to: (a) fewer projects reaching revenue recognition stage; and (b) INR115mn one-off expense. New sales at INR2.3bn (up 7% YoY, down 10% QoQ) were impacted by cancellations due to delays in approvals of some projects which were booked in pre-RERA period. Despite a muted Q4FY18, we expect BEL’s operations to strengthen going ahead, led by planned new launches (~11.6msf) over next few years. A strong Bengaluru market, strong office space leasing and steady traction in its leasing and hospitality portfolios are key positives.


Outlook


We maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR346 (INR362 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.