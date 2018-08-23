App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 299: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 299 in its research report dated August 18, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises


Revenue for 1QFY19 came in at Rs 7.0bn. Due to IND AS 115, revenue was higher by Rs 1.2bn. EBIDTA margins increased 293bps YoY to 25.7%. Interest cost increased 3.4% YoY to Rs 628mn. APAT came in at Rs 631mn. During 1QFY19, 2 real estate projects of 0.7mn sqft (BEL – 0.6mn sqft share) were launched. 1QFY19 Real Estate pre-sales came in at 0.43mn sqft; Rs 2.2bn (+37% YoY). Realisation was Rs 5,122/sqft. BEL held an annual showcase in Jul-18, which saw 9 new launches and has driven sales of ~0.6mn sqft (office+ resi) in 2QFY19 so far. BEL has future plans of 13mnsqft of launches (Resi – 8mn sqft and Commercial – 5mn sqft) in addition to 2 hotels (~300 keys).


Outlook


With a ramp up in the annuity portfolio we expect leasing to contribute Rs 3.7bn in FY20E. We maintain BUY with SOTP-based TP of Rs 299/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

