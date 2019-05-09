App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 289: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 289 in its research report dated May 08, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises


4QFY19 Revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT came in 75/60/102% higher YoY at Rs 7.6/2.2/0.6bn. Revenue/ APAT was higher by Rs 0.7/0.3bn on account of IND AS 115. There was a sharp recovery in pre-sales (1.0/3.0mn sqft in 4QFY19/FY19) led by higher launches (~5.8mn sqft launched in FY19 vs. 8mn sqft originally targeted). BEL is gradually catching up with other Southern players – Sobha (~4mn sqft annually) & Prestige (~4.5mn sqft annually). FY19 new lease stood at 1.2mn sqft (~Rs 1bn annual rental) including ~0.9mn sqft in under construction properties. Brigade is targeting ~3mn sqft incremental leasing during FY20E. Whilst 80I tax benefits will end by Mar-20E, BEL doesn’t envisage any significant rental correction in its Bengalure and Chennai SEZ as demand from non SEZ clients remains robust and rentals are getting revised higher for competing properties.


Outlook


We maintain BUY post an encouraging quarter. Our SOTP-based TP has reduced to Rs 289 (vs Rs 304 earlier). We have increased our EPS estimate by 10.5/10.2% for FY20/21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 9, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

