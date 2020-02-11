App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises (BEL) exhibited a robust operating performance with sales volume growth of 39.4% YoY (8.2% QoQ growth) to 1.08 million sq ft (msf) in Q3FY20. Pre-sales grew 35.4% YoY (14.1% QoQ growth) to Rs 603.5 crore. On the leasing front, BEL leased 0.87 msf of space. On the financial front, revenues de-grew 19.7% YoY to Rs 552.3 crore, on account of lower revenue recognition in residential business at Rs 369.4 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 260 bps YoY to 28.2%. PAT grew 1.0% YoY to Rs 49.4 crore on account of net tax credit of Rs 4.9 crore.



Outlook


BEL is well on track on its growth path. Operational performance has so far been encouraging with strong residential sales seen in 9MFY20 & good lease momentum at WTC Chennai & BTG. With this, BEL is poised to sharply ramp up leasing portfolio to 8.7 msf and residential sales momentum is expected to remain strong. Furthermore, stake dilution in hospitality business (talks in advanced stage) could provide growth capital. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 275/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Brigade enterprise #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.