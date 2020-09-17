Buy Brigade Enterprises: target of Rs 272: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Brigade Enterprises

FY20 was Brigade Enterprises’ (BRGD) best year with strong performance across residential, leasing and hospitality segments. While COVID-19 has impacted operations in H1FY21 across segments, with peak capex behind and gradual improvement expected from H2FY21, we remain bullish on the company’s longterm prospects. We expect BRGD’s share of rental NOI to grow at 12% CAGR over FY20-23E to Rs5.2bn driven by pre-leasing in Chennai/Bengaluru office projects. The company’s focus on affordable/mid-income housing projects in South India and expected recovery in hotel business in FY22E will enable the company to get its growth story back on track.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs272/share (earlier Rs220) as we roll forward our DCF based NAV to March 2022 and include the recently launched Twin Towers office project in Bengaluru in our estimates.

