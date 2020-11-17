Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises (BEL) reported a resilient operating performance with sales volumes almost back to pre-Covid levels. The company reported a sales volume of ~1 mn sq feet (msf), a decline of merely ~1% YoY. The pre-sales (sales value) were up 8.9% YoY at Rs 576 crore, as realisations were up 9.9% YoY at Rs 5833/sq feet (largely a function of project mix). Reported revenues de-grew 57.7% YoY to Rs 310.8 crore, on account of low revenues recognition in residential segment and weaker traction in hospitality and malls segment due to Covid -19 impact. Reported EBITDA margins were up 224 bps YoY to 28.1%. BEL reported loss of Rs 17.1 crore.

The residential segment has displayed a strong recovery and continued momentum is likely to aid overall cash generation. Reopening of economy is likely to boost retail and hospitality segment, albeit gradually. Nonetheless, BEL has comfortable debt-equity and sufficient liquidity from operational commercial assets (and likely operational assets). Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with SoTP target price of Rs 240/share. Our target price upward revision is largely on account of removing the NAV discount.

