Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises (BEL) reported a resilient operating performance with sales volumes almost back to pre-Covid levels. The company reported a sales volume of ~1 mn sq feet (msf), a decline of merely ~1% YoY. The pre-sales (sales value) were up 8.9% YoY at Rs 576 crore, as realisations were up 9.9% YoY at Rs 5833/sq feet (largely a function of project mix). Reported revenues de-grew 57.7% YoY to Rs 310.8 crore, on account of low revenues recognition in residential segment and weaker traction in hospitality and malls segment due to Covid -19 impact. Reported EBITDA margins were up 224 bps YoY to 28.1%. BEL reported loss of Rs 17.1 crore.


Outlook


The residential segment has displayed a strong recovery and continued momentum is likely to aid overall cash generation. Reopening of economy is likely to boost retail and hospitality segment, albeit gradually. Nonetheless, BEL has comfortable debt-equity and sufficient liquidity from operational commercial assets (and likely operational assets). Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with SoTP target price of Rs 240/share. Our target price upward revision is largely on account of removing the NAV discount.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

