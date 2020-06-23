App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:21 PM IST

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 213: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 213 in its research report dated June 20, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises


BEL 4QFY20/FY20 was operationally strong quarter as it sold ~1/4.3mn sqft on back of robust demand in residential segment. FY20 realization remained flat whilst presales grew 45% YoY to Rs 23.7bn. BEL achieved lifetime high leasing of 2.45mn sqft during FY20 and hotel occupancies increased from 64% to 67% YoY. Despite midterm challenges in Hospitality/Retail business, BEL has strong liquidity and office rental collection remains strong. Chennai WTC is already leased out. BTG property leasing is expected to pick up over next 12m. Debt is nearing peak and large Capex is already incurred.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with TP of Rs 213/sh (vs. Rs 218/sh earlier).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:21 pm

