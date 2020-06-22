Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 195: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Brigade Enterprises

BRGD has shown continued strength in delivering strong pre-sales volumes of ~1msf in the Residential segment, even in these testing times, as well as in its Leasing portfolio. This makes the company one of the favored plays in the Real Estate space. Leasing remains the cornerstone of the business in the near to long term, while Residential is likely to bounce back in 2HFY21E. Accounting for near-term challenges in Residential and Hospitality, we reduce our TP to INR195. However, reiterate Buy on account of favorable risk-reward.

Outlook

However, we expect momentum to continue in the medium term, driven by a robust line-up of launches across business segments, strong execution capabilities, and the right product mix. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR195.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.