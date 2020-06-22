App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 195: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Brigade Enterprises


BRGD has shown continued strength in delivering strong pre-sales volumes of ~1msf in the Residential segment, even in these testing times, as well as in its Leasing portfolio. This makes the company one of the favored plays in the Real Estate space. Leasing remains the cornerstone of the business in the near to long term, while Residential is likely to bounce back in 2HFY21E. Accounting for near-term challenges in Residential and Hospitality, we reduce our TP to INR195. However, reiterate Buy on account of favorable risk-reward.



Outlook


However, we expect momentum to continue in the medium term, driven by a robust line-up of launches across business segments, strong execution capabilities, and the right product mix. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR195.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:52 am

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

