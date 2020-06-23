Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises (BEL) reported a mixed performance as it reported better-than-expected sales volume but financial reported numbers were marred by one-time impairment loss in investment and hospitality segment on account of Covid-19. The company reported sales volume of 1.05 mn sq feet vs. 0.96 mn sq feet (msf) in Q4FY19, reporting healthy growth of 10% YoY. The presales value was up 25.3% YoY at Rs 651.2 crore, as realisations were up 13.8% YoY at Rs 6176/sq feet. Reported revenues de-grew 16.3% YoY to Rs 635.9 crore, on account of weaker traction in hospitality and malls segment due to Covid-19 impact in the second half of March, 2020. The company provided for one-time impairment loss in investment and hospitality segment on account of Covid-19, of Rs 20.5 crore. Consequently, reported PAT declined 95% YoY to Rs 2.7 crore.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with revised SoTP target price of Rs 180/share.



