Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises (BEL) reported a mixed performance as it reported better-than-expected sales volume but financial reported numbers were marred by one-time impairment loss in investment and hospitality segment on account of Covid-19. The company reported sales volume of 1.05 mn sq feet vs. 0.96 mn sq feet (msf) in Q4FY19, reporting healthy growth of 10% YoY. The presales value was up 25.3% YoY at Rs 651.2 crore, as realisations were up 13.8% YoY at Rs 6176/sq feet. Reported revenues de-grew 16.3% YoY to Rs 635.9 crore, on account of weaker traction in hospitality and malls segment due to Covid-19 impact in the second half of March, 2020. The company provided for one-time impairment loss in investment and hospitality segment on account of Covid-19, of Rs 20.5 crore. Consequently, reported PAT declined 95% YoY to Rs 2.7 crore.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with revised SoTP target price of Rs 180/share.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Wealth of Serum's Poonawalla grows fastest in India during coronavirus pandemic: Hurun Research

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to coronavirus

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

